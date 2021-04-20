SLEEP Release Iommic Life - 12 Inch Singles Of "The Clarity" And "Leagues Beneath”

California stoner metal icons, Sleep, have dropped Iommic Life - 12 inch singles of "The Clarity" and "Leagues Beneath”, packaged together in a gatefold LP jacket. The double 12 inch single contains stunning all new artwork and etchings by Dave Kloc and was entirely remastered by Bob Weston of Chicago Mastering Service.

Find the double 12 inch single and "The Clarity" standalone 12” single on standard black vinyl at indie record stores, TMR storefronts, and online at thirdmanstore.com. The double 12 inch single on limited edition turquoise / peach marble vinyl is available exclusively at select indie record stores. "The Clarity" limited edition 12 inch single on both purple marble and purple eclipse vinyl is available exclusively at thirdmanstore.com. Each 180 gram single has music on the A side and a new etching by artist Dave Kloc on the B side, plus all new artwork by Kloc on the gatefold LP jacket.

Even during their near two-decade studio absence, Sleep's influence loomed large over metal and stoner rock. Formed in 1990 in San Jose, California, the power trio found immediate acclaim after the release of their debut album Volume One in 1991, and the accolades never ceased.

Sleep's output (which consisted of undeniable genre touchstones like Sleep's Holy Mountain and Jerusalem / Dopesmoker) slowed with their hiatus in 1998, though their story was far from over. After reforming for a triumphant live reunion in 2009, Sleep (Al Cisneros, Matt Pike and Jason Roeder) resurfaced with the one-off singles "The Clarity" (2014) and "Leagues Beneath" (2018). Then came the surprise album The Sciences (winkingly released on April 20, 2018). The album found a perfect home with the genre-agnostic aficionados at Third Man Records, and its release was followed by sold-out shows around the world.

