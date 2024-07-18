SLEEP THEORY Share Video For New Single "Stuck In My Head"

Breakout four-piece Sleep Theory - vocalist Cullen Moore, guitarist Daniel Pruitt, bassist Paolo Vergara, and drummer Ben Pruitt - were one of the biggest success stories of 2023. And 2024 has proven to be just as massive for the foursome, who show absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Having only released the Paper Hearts EP via Epitaph last year, Sleep Theory managed to amass over 120 million global streams, while steadily garnering 3 million streams per week. They've played the main stage at major festivals, where they quickly became one of the most buzzed about bands on the lineup. They embarked on tours alongside Shinedown and Beartooth, achieved two Top 10 radio singles, a Top 5 hit with their song "Fallout," enjoyed numerous viral moments on social media, and began working on a full-length album.

Today, they drop the video for the brand new single "Stuck in My Head". The track is truly a self-fulfilling prophecy - the unforgettable, heartfelt chorus and propulsive riffing will get stuck in your head - and they will remain there.

"We're beyond excited to share our new single 'Stuck In My Head' with all of you," the band states. "This song is incredibly special to us — it captures the essence of our journey and the emotions we've experienced along the way. The video feels like the next step for us, showcasing our evolution both musically and visually. We can't wait for you to experience this next chapter of Sleep Theory with us."

