SLIK TOXIK - Doin' The Nasty Reissued With Bonus Tracks

Toronto's Slik Toxik have announced the CD reissue of their debut album, Doin' The Nasty, on France's Bad Reputation Records.

"This one is a hybrid with songs from the original EP, Smooth & Deadly, as bonus tracks," comments the band. Order your copy now at this location. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Big Fuckin’ Deal"

"Helluvatime"

"Sweet Asylum"

"White Lies / Black Truth"

"Cherry Bomb"

"Marionette"

"It’s Not Eazy"

"Crashed"

"By The Fireside"

"Blood Money"

"Cheap Nicotine"

"Midnight Grind"

"Rachel’s Dead"

Bonus Tracks:

"Riff Raff"

"Mass Confusion"

"Rachel’s Breathing"

Doin' The Nasty was originally released in March 1992 via Capitol Records / EMI. It reached #61 in Canada and was certified gold by the CRIA. "Helluvatime", "By The Fireside", "White Lies / Black Truth", and "Sweet Asylum" were released as singles and they all had accompanying music videos. The album won the 1993 Juno Award for Best Rock Album Of The Year. At the 1992 MuchMusic Video Awards, the "Helluvatime" video won the People's Choice Award for Best Video of the Year and Best Metal Video Award.

"20+ years later, Doin’ The Nasty is an album that is still a fucking blast to listen to," emphatically states Bad Repuation. "The production is perfect, the band plays absolutely amazing, and the songs are so well thought out, well written, and perfectly executed. Slik Toxik is a band that may have never rose above the horizon to make their presence known, but Doin’ The Nasty serves as a reminder that some of the greatest albums ever made are the ones you never even knew existed."

Slik Toxik:

Nicholas Walsh - vocals

Rob Bruce - guitars

Kevin Gale - guitars

Neal Busby - drums

Patric Howarth - bass

Dave Mercel - lyrics