SLIPKNOT Announce 2024 Headline Tour Across The UK & Europe With Special Guests BLEED FROM WITHIN; Video Trailer

Slipknot have revealed tour dates for a massive 2024 European and UK headline run. Slipknot’s thrilling, multi-sensory live shows are legendary, and with the band celebrating 25 years on this upcoming run, these shows will be especially explosive and not-to-be-missed.

Says Clown of the upcoming shows: "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening."

The run kicks off at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on December 5, canvases continental Europe with arena dates in Germany, France and Switzerland, and concludes at the world-famous O2 Arena in London on December 20 [full itinerary below]. This notably marks their first O2 Arena performance since 2020. Pre-sale tickets will go live on December 13 at 9 AM, UK time, with official Live Nation and venue pre-sales launching on Thursday, December 14 at 9 AM, UK time, and general on-sale following on December 15 at 9 AM, UK time.

For tickets and more information on Slipknot’s upcoming live dates, visit Slipknot1.com.

2024 tour dates:

April

27 - ​Las Vegas, NV -​​​ Sick New World

May

12 - Daytona Beach, FL​​ - Welcome To Rockville

19 - ​Columbus, OH​​​ - Sonic Temple Festival​

December (with Bleed From Within)

5 -​ Amsterdam, Netherlands - ​Ziggo Dome

6 -​ Dortmund, Germany​​ - Westfalenhalle

8 -​​ Stuttgart, Germany ​​- Schleyerhalle

9 -​ ​Leipzig, Germany​​ - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - ​Zurich, Switzerland​​ - Hallenstadion

12 -​ Paris, France​​​ - Accorhotel Arena

14 - ​Leeds, UK​​​ - First Direct Arena

15​ - Glasgow, UK​​​ - OVO Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - ​​​Co-op Live Arena

18​ - Birmingham, UK​​ - Utilita Arena

20​ - London, UK ​​​- O2 Arena

Check out a tour trailer below: