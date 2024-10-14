SLIPKNOT - Dates Revealed For Knotfest Australia 2025
Returning for the third time, Slipknot's Knotfest tour will hit Australia in early 2025. Dates are as follows:
February
28 – Flemington Racecourse - Melbourne
March
2 – Brisbane Showground - Brisbane
8 – Centennial Park - Sydney
Go to the official Knotfest Australia 2025 website here to sign up for early access pre-sale tickets.
Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour wrapped up its North American leg on October 11 in Sacramento, CA at the Aftershock Festival. Remaining dates are available below.
Tickets are on sale now. See below for a full list of dates.
2024 dates:
October
19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil
November
8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2
9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario
December
5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro
17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
20 - London, UK - The O2
21 - London, UK - The O2
* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture
# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended
2025 dates:
June
6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring
6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock
