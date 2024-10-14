SLIPKNOT - Dates Revealed For Knotfest Australia 2025

Returning for the third time, Slipknot's Knotfest tour will hit Australia in early 2025. Dates are as follows:

February

28 – Flemington Racecourse - Melbourne

March

2 – Brisbane Showground - Brisbane

8 – Centennial Park - Sydney

Go to the official Knotfest Australia 2025 website here to sign up for early access pre-sale tickets.

Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour wrapped up its North American leg on October 11 in Sacramento, CA at the Aftershock Festival. Remaining dates are available below.

Tickets are on sale now. See below for a full list of dates.

2024 dates:

October

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil

November

8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario

December

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

20 - London, UK - The O2

21 - London, UK - The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

2025 dates:

June

6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock

(Photo - Chris Shaw)