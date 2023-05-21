SLIPKNOT Guitarist MICK THOMSON Confirms He Has Moved From Jackson To ESP Guitars; Signature Model In The Works

According to Guitar World, ESP has officially welcomed Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson into its roster of signature artists in a move that sees him leave Jackson.

Rumors of Thomson’s defection to the ranks of ESP began circulating earlier this year, when the previous Fender brands artist was spotted and snapped wielding various ESP guitars during Slipknot shows. Around the same time, the mask-wearing maestro’s guitar tech, Mike Smith, and the Slipknot player’s wife, Stacy Thomson, further fueled speculation with a handful of pictures of their own.

Now, speculation has finally been put to bed with official word from ESP itself. They have issued the following statement from Tony Rauser, ESP's Director of Artist Relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mick as part of the ESP family. Mick is one of the most respected and influential players in the world of metal guitar. The intensity of his aggressive playing style with Slipknot fits perfectly with the energy at ESP.”

Thomson comments: "Couldn’t be happier to be in the ESP family. So impressed with everything I’ve been playing live, and there’s a great energy with everyone I’ve dealt with.”

Read the complete Guitar World report here.

Speaking with the UK's Kerrang! for their exclusive summer print issue, Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed the band's plan for future tours are changing, and that it won't be the typical months-long grind that they're used to and known for.

Clown: "The only god we've ever known is to get on the road, play our music and tour. I always wanted that salvation in my day. Growing up in an alcoholic family, music was the gift that helped me get out. But I can promise you that we won't tour like we used to, because if we keep pushing like we used to, I don't think we'll be able to keep up.

I can see smaller venues, with more dates. Wouldn't it be great if we had seven days in New York City or London or anywhere, at a reasonably sized venue, and played every album in its entirety – with intros, outfits, production and everything from that time period? That could be cool. There are some songs we've never played live. Places we've never been. That's unacceptable!"

Go to the official Kerrang! website here.

Photos by Stacy Thomson and Mike Smith respectively