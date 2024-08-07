SLIPKNOT Kick Off Here Comes The Pain North American Summer Tour; Official Photos Released

Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour is here. The tour, which celebrates the heavy titans and cultural phenomenon’s 25th anniversary of seminal debut album, Slipknot, kicked off with a sold out performance in Indiana last night. The band jumped straight back to 1999 with set opener “(sic)”. Other highlights from the set list included the classic “Wait & Bleed”, “Liberate”, “Surfacing” and more. Fans have been rabidly awaiting what songs the band would play, with no info posted by the band in advance. Last night’s capacity crowd, and the internet’s reaction immediately after, signalled that fans were ecstatic and that these would be shows to remember, a modern Slipknot tour unlike any other.

Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour, produced by Live Nation, includes arena plays nationwide this summer, followed by global performances across arenas later this year and throughout 2025. Highlights include New York City’s Madison Square Garden, two back to back nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Austin’s Moody Center, two nights at London’s O2 Arena, a special homecoming performance at Knotfest Iowa and more. Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture and Vended are confirmed as support on select dates.

Tickets are on sale now. See below for a full list of dates.

2024 dates:

August

7 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

9 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena *

10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

14 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

7 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #

8 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

13 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

14 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center #

18 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil

November

8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario

December

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

20 - London, UK - The O2

21 - London, UK - The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

2025 dates:

June

6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock

(Photos - Chris Shaw)