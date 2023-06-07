SLIPKNOT Part Ways With CRAIG JONES
June 7, 2023, an hour ago
Slipknot have announced in a post on social media they have parted ways with keyboardist Craig Jones.
The statement reads: “To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future."
Jones was known as 133 in Slipknot and wore a black mask with spikes. He joined the band in 1996, after the recording of their demo Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.
Slipknot are set to launch their European tour in Austria today (June 7), minus percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, who has revealed he'll be missing some shows while he cares for his wife.
Clown took to social media to share the following message:
"Hello to all of our fans, it’s the clown. I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can. We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon. Thank you."
Slipknot's European dates:
June
7 - Nickelsdorf, Australia - NovaRock
8 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People
10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield
11 - Donnington, UK - Download
13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
14 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhall
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Open Air
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
21 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
23 - Hockenheim, Germany - Download
24 - Munich, Germany - Königsplatz
25 - Bologna, Italy - Knotfest
27 - Nîmes, France - Arena of Nîmes
29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live
30 - Viveird, Spain - Resurrection Fest
Find Slipknot's complete tour itinerary here.
(Photo - Anthony Scanga)