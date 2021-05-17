SLIPKNOT's CLOWN To Release Clown Cannabis

Slipknot co-founder, Clown has announced Clown Cannabis, a first-of-its-kind partnership with Hollister Cannabis Co. and Heavy Grass, the loudest weed brand in the world. The collaboration features special-edition HashBone packs featuring six half-gram pre-rolls with matches, packaged in a soft-touch, matte black case.

Clown has long been a major advocate of marijuana’s widely reported medical benefits. The plant has been known to aid people with a large spectrum of health issues including anxiety, nausea, muscle and joint pain, as well as assisting with a range of chronic and inflammatory conditions. Not only that, it is acknowledged that cannabis is a useful therapeutic tool that can amplify creative and artistic endeavors. Clown tells us; "Remember, it's just medicine."

Additionally, Clown was adamant he would not enter the marijuana business until he had found the right opportunity to create the very best product possible - he is thrilled to collaborate with Hollister Cannabis Co. and Heavy Grass for these exclusive Clown Cannabis pre-rolls.

Branded with original artwork, Clown's signature HashBone line contains a 75% potent, uplifting indica flower, hand-blended with 25% Paradise Citrus bubble hash. The signature premium indica flower features an earthy citrus-rich flavor profile, with sublime sedating effects. Paradise Citrus, made from crossing Tropicana Cookies and Tina, adds another layer of full-body relaxation with happy head highs and citrusy notes of orchard-fresh sour orange. Lab testing confirms the potency of these hash-infused pre-rolls with THC levels above 40%. It is currently available in California from DreamyDelivery.com, plus selected other retail dispensaries and delivery services.

HashBone, the No. 1 hash-infused pre-roll in California, is one of Hollister's signature products, and Clown Cannabis represents the first collaborative release between Hollister, Heavy Grass and one of its artists. Carl Saling, the Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences tells us, "We are very excited to be launching our HashBone collaboration with Clown. We couldn't ask for a better partner and someone who is true to the plant. This partnership is our first step in combining hard rock/metal with cannabis in a truly authentic way. Additionally, we are happy that we get to bring Clown to market in tandem with our friends at Heavy Grass - leveraging their experience in music-inspired cannabis products will amplify our overall marketing efforts.”

In celebration of the release of Clown Cannabis, Heavy Grass are offering a once in a lifetime Green Ticket experience. The winner of Clown’s Green Ticket will receive unlimited entrance for two into any Slipknot shows in the world for the next three years. For entry details and rules, visit theheavygrass.com.