SLIVERS Release New Single “Fragmented”

Metalcore band Slivers has released their official music video for single "Fragmented" off of their EP titled Worn Callous. The video was made by Deadlit Studios; check it out below:

Slivers is the culmination of years of collaboration between Kyle Skellington and Ron Hutchinson. After releasing Worn Callous in 2018 a full band was formed. With songs fueled by the sounds of current J-rock, metal, and post-hardcore of the past, the band looks to release new music and connect with the world for years to come.

Slivers is:

Kyle Skellington - Vocals

Ron Hutchinson - Guitar

Aero Marquez - Bass

Tomas Fonseca - Drums

Francisco Fonseca - Guitar