SLIZARD Sign With Mega Metal Records; Sampler Streaming

Los Angeles metallers Slizard have signed a worldwide deal with Mega Metal Records, a sublabel of Canadian label Maple Metal, to release their self-titled debut album in May.

The band was formed in 2019, and features LA singer Liz on vocals, Pat "Buzz" Belrose on guitars, bass and vocals, and Todd "Toad" Resman on drums.

Pat "Buzz" Belrose has previously played guitar for LA bands Spoiled Rotten and World Jungle who were popular acts, especially on the local LA scene in the ‘90s, but has recorded two albums with Canadian metal band Jade in the mid-‘80s. Buzz currently also has his own band appropriately named Buzz Za.

Slizard is produced and mixed by Chris Wood, a 3-time Grammy Award nominated L.A. producer, and mix engineer. Chris Wood has worked with a variety of artists in multiple music genres, but in the rock world most notably with Slash, Lenny Kravitz, and Vivian Campbell.

The album will be mastered by Chris Crerar at Metalworks Studios (Rush, Triumph, Saga, Tom Cochrane) in Mississauga, Canada.

The album cover art is designed by Jan Yrlund, of Darkgrove Studios, Tampere, FI.

Slizard have written over 50 songs for this project, and here's a potential list of the 14 tracks that'll appear on their debut (but subject to change).

“Monsters”

“Mr. Hyde”

“Gears Of Time”

“Crack The Whip”

“Skinwalker”

“Watch & Listen”

“Vampire Zombies”

“Running Towards The Zombies”

“Madness Of The Queen”

“Neverland”

“Down By The River”

“Spooks In The Trees”

“Broken Dreams”

“Will You Still Be There”