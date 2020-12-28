SMACKBOUND Feat. WINTERSUN, STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Members Release "Drive It Like You Stole It" Performance Video

December 28, 2020, an hour ago

Smackbound, the hard rock/metal band from the robust and acclaimed Finnish music scene, released their debut album, 20/20, via Frontiers Music Srl back in June. Watch a live performance video for "Drive It Like You Stole It" below:

The 20/20 album was recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, produced by Tuomas Yli-Jaskari mixed and mastered by Jesse Vainio (Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica, Poets Of The Fall).

Tracklisting:

"Wall Of Silence"
"Drive It Like You Stole It"
"Close To Sober"
"Run"
"The Game"
"Those Who Burn"
"Hey Motherfuckers"
"Troublemaker"
"Date With The Devil"
"Wind And Water"

"Run" video:

"Wall Of Silence" video:

"Close To Sober" video:

"Those Who Burn" lyric video:

"Drive It Like You Stole It" video:

"The Game" video:

Lineup:

Netta Laurenne - Vocals
Teemu Mäntysaari - Guitars
Rolf Pilve - Drums
Vili Itäpelto - Keyboards
Tuomas Yli-Jaskari - Bass



