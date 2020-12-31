SMACKBOUND Feat. WINTERSUN, STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Members Release Full Sonic Pump Studios Live Performance; Video

Smackbound, the hard rock/metal band from the robust and acclaimed Finnish music scene, released their debut album, 20/20, via Frontiers Music Srl back in June. The band's full performance, shot and edited by Topias Kupiainen at Sonic Pump Studios, Helsinki, can be seen below:

The 20/20 album was recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, produced by Tuomas Yli-Jaskari mixed and mastered by Jesse Vainio (Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica, Poets Of The Fall).

Tracklisting:

"Wall Of Silence"

"Drive It Like You Stole It"

"Close To Sober"

"Run"

"The Game"

"Those Who Burn"

"Hey Motherfuckers"

"Troublemaker"

"Date With The Devil"

"Wind And Water"

"Run" video:

"Wall Of Silence" video:

"Close To Sober" video:

"Those Who Burn" lyric video:

"Drive It Like You Stole It" video:

"The Game" video:

Lineup:

Netta Laurenne - Vocals

Teemu Mäntysaari - Guitars

Rolf Pilve - Drums

Vili Itäpelto - Keyboards

Tuomas Yli-Jaskari - Bass