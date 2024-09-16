SMASH ATOMS To Release Debut Album In October

Sweden's Smash Atoms will release their self-titled record on October 11th on CD, limited-edition (300) colored vinyl, and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Previewed via a couple of immediate and catchy advance singles “Down” and “Into the Light”, fans who enjoy the quartet’s warm, infectious and familiar sound want more and #GrungeIsBack has been the rallying cry. This flame has been fanned as over two dozen US commercial/rock radio stations are playing the songs and people want more.

“Smash Atoms are super excited to finally start taking pre-orders on our long-awaited self-titled debut album,” says guitarist Martin Söderqvist before explaining the album’s unique cover.

“The cover photo was taken over 100 years ago and depicts a man and his dog watching Halley’s Comet passing Earth. At first glance we didn’t even see the comet, it was just a very cool photo of a man and a big rock that Glen found at an exhibition in a museum in Göteborg.

When we got the high-res photo and saw the comet we were just stunned,” states Martin. “We all thought it fit super well with the Smash Atoms name and overall vibe. It was such a weird coincidence how it all came together.”

In addition, next week on September 25th, Smash Atom will release their third digital single “Bring The River”, so pre-save now, and anticipate another music video from the guys.

Tracklisting:

"Bring The River"

"Black Cloud"

"Buried Under The Open Sky"

"Dead Season"

"Down"

"End Of The Road"

"Into The Light"

"Living A Lie"

"Pretend"

"Sunshine"

"The Mountain"

Highly influenced by the ‘90s, Smash Atoms intend to bring it all back in a new form. The band’s enjoyment and intention when creating their first album was to highlight a familiar yet captivating sound. While the influences are obvious, there is something charming, nostalgic and infectiously endearing about the group’s material culminating in what will surface as a very strong album mixed/mastered at Crehate Studios (In Flames, Scorpions, Avatar) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Smash Atoms’ story actually originates back to 2012 when they formed, releasing one smashing demo and playing a handful of magical shows before U.S.-born singer Glen Gilbert stepped out and the remaining trio changed their name to The Torch with Martin then also handling vocals. The Torch recorded two albums, gaining national Swedish radio play and touring all over places like Scandinavia, Germany and Italy. But two years ago, Glen (The Story Behind, Hide The Knives) and the guys reconnected and decided to revert back to their former incarnation and give Smash Atoms another chance, and here we are.

