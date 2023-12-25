SMASHING PUMPKINS Frontman BILLY CORGAN Reveals How TONY IOMMI Influenced His Approach To Signature Gear - "People Romanticize The Old Sound, But He's Trying To Update That Into The Modern Era" (Video)

Chicago Music met up with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and plus Reverend Guitars’ CEO, Joe Naylor, at Madame ZuZu’s Emporium, where the two sat down to discuss the latest Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One model. Watch to learn how the guitar-maker achieved Corgan’s special request for a new signature model that delivers a darker, grungier tone in live settings, harkening back to the Smashing Pumpkins’ mid-’90s heyday in the clip below.

Corgan: "I remember talking to Tony Iommi years ago about his relationship with certain amp makers. He was talking about how people romanticize the old sound, but how he's trying to update that into the modern era. At the time I didn't get it, but as I've gotten older I realized that you want your sound, but at the same time, you don't want it to be dated or old. You want your sound to be brought into the 21st century."

On October 20th, Sammy Hagar & The Circle performed at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana. During their show they were joined on stage by Corgan for Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love". Check out the fan-filmed video below.