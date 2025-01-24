SMILE EMPTY SOUL Share New Single "Violence"; Lyric Video

Alt-rock veterans, Smile Empty Soul, have unveiled the new single, "Violence", from their upcoming EP, Swan Song, which is scheduled for release digitally on February 28, and on vinyl/CD on April 11 through TLG|ZOID distributed by Virgin Music Group.

"'Violence' is a song about the many toxic relationships that occur in our society. They seem to be everywhere, be it in the home, the streets, or even the relationship between the people and the government. It’s inescapable," says Sean Danielsen.

The song was written and produced by Sean Danielsen, engineered by Brian Scheffer, mixed and mastered by Eddie Wohl.

Stream "Violence" here, and watch the official lyric video below:

Smile Empty Soul is a hard rock band that originated in Los Angeles, CA in the late 1990’s and has stayed true to their brand of “no bullshit”, “real as it gets” hard rock to this day. The band signed a major label record deal in 2003 to release their self-titled debut album in May of that year. They realized huge success at alternative radio, rock radio, and the music video channels that have since fallen by the wayside or turned into reality show networks.

After three very successful singles/videos and a gold record from the debut release, the band ran into trouble with their record company (which was in the midst of turmoil at the top levels) and found themselves working extra hard in the trenches, and signed to indie labels or no label at all from then on.

This would become Smile Empty Soul’s destiny, as they have gone on to release many more albums and EPs on various labels, as well as their own company “smile empty music inc”. The band released their 9th full length record Black Pilled on October 12 of 2021 completely on their own.

“Smile” has become known for its constant touring and never wavering honest sound/lyrics. They’ve never changed for anybody, and turned down many opportunities to “sell out” because it’s not who they are.

With a new album, and just as much drive as they had starting out 20 years ago, this band looks to continue to build on the legacy they’ve created as one of the hardest working, and most underrated bands in rock and roll.

The band has recently partnered with TLG|ZOID distributed by Virgin Music Group to release new music. Denny Sanders (The Label Group) and Sean Danielsen previously partnered on the successful release of Consciousness. Released in 2009 the record has become second only to the band's debut release in popularity.