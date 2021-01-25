SMITH / KOTZEN Feat. IRON MAIDEN Guitarist ADRIAN SMITH, THE WINERY DOGS Frontman RICHIE KOTZEN To Release Debut Album In March

Smith/Kotzen is the exciting partnership between guitarists & vocalists Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) and Richie Kotzen (solo artist, Winery Dogs, Mr Big, Poison). Both artists are seasoned performers on the global stage, having honed their skills throughout their careers to create their own unique musical sound.

BMG will release their self-titled debut album on March 26. Debut track, "Taking My Chances", sets the tone for this brand new partnership between two rock music trail-blazers. Recorded in Turks & Caicos at the start of 2020, the song is evocative of the classic rock bands of the '70s, brought bang up to date with punchy hooks, harmonies and sheer guitar virtuosity.

The Sound Of Vinyl is currently offering pre-orders for a Limited Edition Red & Black Smoke Vinyl edition of the new album.

Tracklisting:

"Taking My Chances"

"Running"

"Scars"

"Some People"

"Glory Road"

"Solar Fire"

"You Don’t Know Me"

"I Wanna Stay"

"‘Til Tomorrow"

Adrian Smith is best known as one of Iron Maiden’s principal guitarists, having also enjoyed success as a solo artist. Richie Kotzen is the frontman for The Winery Dogs as well as having been the guitarist for both Mr. Big and Poison during his long and acclaimed career, which has to date seen him release more than 20 solo albums. Both artists are also prolific songwriters.

Adrian comments: "I think Richie and I complement each other really well. He’s a virtuoso guitarist but he’s got a great sense of melody - the whole thing just felt very natural."

Richie adds: "We found common ground in classic and blues-based rock – we both come from that mentality. We’ve been writing and recording together for the past year and I’m ecstatic with the results."

(Photo - John McMurtrie)