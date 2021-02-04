SMITH/KOTZEN Release Behind The Scenes Footage From The Making Of "Taking My Chances" Video

BMG has announced the worldwide release of the debut album Smith/Kotzen by Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen for March 26. The announcement comes on the back of the release of the video for the album’s first single, “Taking My Chances”, which can be seen below.

Now, comes a nearly five-minute glimpse behind the scenes during the filming of “Taking My Chances”:

“Taking My Chances” video:

Recorded on the Turks & Caicos Islands in February 2020, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Kevin “Caveman” Shirley, this nine track opus is a consummate collaboration between these two highly respected musicians who co-wrote all the songs and also share lead vocals and trade off on guitar and bass duties throughout the record.

Exploding with powerful melodies & harmonies, the album embodies the spirited attitude of 70’s classic rock with a melting-pot of influences ranging from blues, hard rock, traditional R&B and more, blending the pair’s backgrounds and life experiences to result in a thoroughly contemporary sound.

The record features special guest performances by Adrian’s fellow Iron Maiden bandmate Nicko McBrain on drums for the track “Solar Fire”, and Richie’s longstanding friend and touring partner Tal Bergman on drums for “You Don’t Know Me”, “I Wanna Stay” and “‘Til Tomorrow”, with Richie picking up the sticks on the other five songs.

Adrian Smith comments: “Richie and I started working together a couple of years ago. We’d been jamming as we’d been friends for a few years before that. We both share a love for classic rock and bluesy rock so we decided to get together and start writing some songs and it went from there. Pretty much everything on the album is handled between Richie and myself including the production. We had developed a really strong idea of how we wanted it to sound and I’m very pleased with how it turned out. There’s a lot of cool songs on there that we are really happy with.”

Richie Kotzen adds: “We had a very fluid process in writing. Sometimes Adrian would send me a riff and I would immediately hear some kind of melody or a vocal idea. And sometimes it was the other way round so it was a kind of circular motion. We’d get together whenever we could and throw some ideas around and it just evolved, which was great because there was no pressure and nothing other than just a natural course and I think the record really speaks for that.”

The album will be available in these formats:

- Digipack CD

- 12” black vinyl with embossed sleeve

- Digital (streaming and download)

- Limited edition 12” red & black smoke effect colored vinyl

With “Taking My Chances” having been greeted with enormous excitement and acclaim by rock fans and media worldwide on its release in December – and now with the accompanying video shot in both LA & London - Smith/Kotzen fully cements the new partnership between these two extraordinary talents and sets the scene for this innovative and exciting collaboration to light up 2021 and the world of rock music beyond.

Tracklisting:

"Taking My Chances"

"Running"

"Scars"

"Some People"

"Glory Road"

"Solar Fire"

"You Don’t Know Me"

"I Wanna Stay"

"‘Til Tomorrow"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.