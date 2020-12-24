SNAKEYES Release Music Video For New Song "Playing With Armageddon"

As a very special gift for these holidays, SnakeyeS, would like to offer fans a brand new single, “Playing with Armageddon”, the title track of the band's new release.

“Playing With Armageddon” was written and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown. As a breath of fresh air, for the first time in its history, SnakeyeS worked with someone outside the band on this new song: the renowned Danish producer Jacob Hansen, known for his work with artists such as Volbeat, Primal Fear and U.D.O, is responsible of mastering “Playing with Armageddon'' at his very own Hansen Studios.

The band started by Jose Pineda, Justi Bala and Carlos Delgado (from Sphinx, the recently reunited Spanish power metal giants) and Romanian singer Cosmin Aionita, will re-release their latest album, Evil Must Die, alongside Playing With Armageddon, a new CD full of extra content: a new song, live performances, acoustic takes and much more.

Says the band: “Playing With Armageddon is the title we chose for relaunching Evil Must Die. Re-releasing an album is unusual, but we felt it is the least we could do to give new life to a record we invested a lot of time, money, and passion in. We wish to leave behind a year everyone wants to forget and to re-release Evil Must Die, symbolically, at the very start of 2021.

"So here we are again, trying to give you the best of ourselves. We have prepared a special edition aimed at what we miss the most: the live shows, where the whole presentation and production are totally different to a studio album, giving the songs new life. An exciting, new way to enjoy the band.

"After months of writing new music, as we progress into a new stage of the band’s life, we are ready to release a first sample of our next album. This new song will be a part of a the limited Playing With Armageddon digipack, an extension of Evil Must Die, which will feature the following track list."

"Playing With Armageddon" (new song)

"Mask Of Reality" (live in Seville 2018)

"Evolution" (live in Seville 2018)

"Ultimate Sin" (live in Seville 2018)

"Down With The Devil" (live in Seville 2018)

"War Machine" (live in isolation)

"The Evil Dead" (live in isolation)

"New World Order" (live in isolation)

"Denied" (live acoustic)

"Lose Control" (live acoustic)

"Metal Monster" (Epic Version)

Pre-orders for the Playing With Armageddon limited-edition pack, as well all the band's CDs, t-shirts and other merchandise, are available on their website, here. As a bonus, all pre-orders will include a free poster and a gift postcard.

As first single of this release you can watch “Evolution” below, a preview of the band’s live performance in Seville, during their Metal MonsTour 2018. The complete concert will be streamed Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 8 PM, CET via the band’s YouTube channel.