SNOWY SHAW To Release New Song Every Month For The Entire Year 2021

After the highly successful and critically acclaimed autobiography The Book Of Heavy Metal (2020), Snowy Shaw (King Diamond / Mercyful Fate / Therion / Dream Evil) announces This Is Heavy Metal, Plain & Simple.

A special album with an even more special theme and concept where Snowy will release one song per month digitally during this godforsaken year of 2021, and by month 12 in time for Christmas, he'll release a limited edition double vinyl album with some extra bonus tracks and out-takes.

Recorded during quarantine and pandemic times as a tribute to 50 years of Heavy Metal, a homage to a lifestyle as well as a music style, with an underlying theme of doom and gloom... Snowy elaborates:

"Even before the Corona pandemic, the industry has been suffering for years, with poor record sales, illegal downloading and so forth. In short, the golden age in the '80s is long gone whether one wants to acknowledge it or not. In fact, even the Nu Metal trend from the turn of the millenium is now by all means considered Ol' Metal. So perhaps, metal is getting a little rusty? That despite all the chest-thumping shoutouts from puritans that 'Metal Will Never Die!' Is the Corona crisis / new world order in fact the end of an era or ultimately the death-knell? Well, let's not fucking hope so, shall we?"

For this unique album, Snowy invites lots of his teenage heroes, living legends and former bandmates and friends to participate on guest vocals or guitar solos. Including members from: Manowar, Saxon, Ozzy Osbourne, King Diamond, Lizzy Borden, Sabaton, Death SS, Hardcore Superstar, Mercyful Fate, Soilwork, Dream Evil, Arch Enemy, Torch, Hammerfall, Dark Funeral and many, many more.

The first track out is "Of Hell And Fire" featuring a guest appearance by amazing Swedish goth-girl Scarlet... available now on all good digital platforms. Or, join Snowy Shay on Patreon where all songs will be published at least a week ahead.