SOCIAL DISORDER Featuring Members Of L.A. GUNS, QUIET RIOT, ARMORED SAINT, MERCYFUL FATE Sign With AFM Records

Anders LA Rönnblom has put a new band together, called Social Disorder. Anders is best known as the founder and songwriter of Killer Bee and X-Romance, and as a member of Wolfpakk - his ability to write great riffs with classic melodies is what's always defined him. This time he's on his own, but still together with great friends.

This project has evolved to an album, which is a journey through Anders' life, including inspirations from his musical past, it could easily be seen as a concept album - this is his story. Every song carries a message, a story of a period in his life. The struggle with his alcoholism, demons and his way back. His musical story will be unleashed later in 2021.

The international lineup speaks for itself: Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake), Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), Dave Stone (Rainbow), Snowy Shaw (King Diamond, Dream Evil, Mercyful Fate), Shawn Duncan (DC4), Leif Ehlin (Perfect Plan) to name but a few collaborators on this melodic and timeless rock album. The unknown singer, Thomas Nordin, is an uncut diamond from northern Sweden who really knows how to deliver great vocals.

AFM is very happy about this new artist: “Signing a band like Social Disorder, a band that will experience its debut with us, always comes with a certain amount of risk, but we definitely consider ourselves up to it! The recordings are bursting of heart and power. The band members are all veterans who have been through the motions of countless tours, recordings and one or another complication. This feeling is also reflected in Anders' songwriting. The excitement and yet the danger of a downfall. A constant interplay of emotions. The whole album presents a journey into Anders' soul and we are more than grateful to him for giving us this inside view.”