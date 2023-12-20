SOCIAL DISTORTION Singer MIKE NESS Discusses His Battle With Tonsil Cancer - "I Had To Learn How To Swallow All Over Again, And Speech Is Just Slowly Getting Stronger"; Video

Earlier this year, singer Mike Ness of legendary punk band, Social Distortion, revealed that he'd been diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer. He has since undergone surgery, and completed radiation and chemo infusion.

Ness joined Matt Pinfield for the new episode of 95.5 KLOS's New & Approved show, which is available for streaming below.

A message states: "Sadly, Mike Ness was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped him from making music. Ness discusses the struggles of cancer treatment, but with a grateful attitude he's been able to persevere and still do what he loves. Social Distortion will be releasing a new album next year and will also be setting off on tour with their friends of Bad Religion. They'll be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their first record Mommy's Little Monster and playing the record in its entirety. Ness tells Matt about his history and how he first got into rock and roll and eventually punk rock. He chats about his favorite early punk bands, almost recording with Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and the first time he stepped into a studio."