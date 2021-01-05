SOCIETY 1 Streaming New Single "Release And Demise"; 2021 EPK Video Streaming

Despite less than ideal circumstances, 2020 was a rather busy year for Hollywood band Society 1, having released numerous music videos, lockdown video performances, collaborations with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (RUN-DMC), and acoustic tracks.

Now, the band reigns in the new year with a brand new single, “Release And Demise,” available to stream below. Featuring the current band lineup of vocalist and founder Matt “The Lord” Zane, guitarist Johnny Pilz, drummer Zhenya Pro, and Jimmy Minj on bass, the track is the latest outing from Society 1, with the long-awaited Black Level Six album nearing its final release this year.

“Release And Demise” does not appear on the album tracklist revealed in the new 2021 EPK (see below), although the band is currently still deciding the final

songs that will make the final album.

"No better way than to let 2020 go with a track called 'Release And Demise'. Just let it go and wither away, onto something new and better. There is power in the act of releasing. It allows transcendance," said Zane.