SODOM Delivers Official Video For "1982" (Remix)

German thrash metal legends, Sodom, have released a new video for the single "1982" (Remix)". The song is taken from the upcoming 1982 EP, and is also available on all digital platforms here.

Tom Angelripper comments on the track: “These days, we’d probably compose those songs differently and arrange them in a more contemporary style. But we see this EP as a little journey back in time to recapture the atmosphere of the early eighties. For us, it’s about remembering those wild years. Back then, people hated bands like Motörhead or Venom. But we didn’t give a shit about their opinion, we wanted to shock and outrage."



That was 41 years ago, but the influence of that formative era still affects the present, which is why Tom and Sodom wrote the track "1982", recalling the band’s first steps both musically and lyrically. Now, "1982" as well as re-recordings of their early songs "Witching Metal", "Victims Of The Death", "Let’s Fight In The Darkness Of Hell" and "Equinox" have been immortalized on vinyl, some on CD, for the first time.

Also, as any dynamic, legendary band would, they’ve also scheduled a tour for 2023-24 in the spirit of that early Sodom era.

1982 will be released on November 10 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- CD-EP DigiPak

- 12" Vinyl, 140 g, cristallo vinyl, printed inner sleeve

- Download / Streaming

Pre-order here

- 12" Vinyl exclusive coloured edition only at the Napalm Records shop

Pre-order here.

- Exclusive 12" Vinyl and CD/LP Bundle with a T-shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

Pre-order here.

1982 tracklisting:

"1982" (Remix)

"Witching Metal"

"Victims of Death"

"Let`s Fight in the Darkness of Hell"

"Equinox"

Sodom live dates:

September

30 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

October

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

7 - Berlin, Germany - ORWOhaus

14 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

15 - Kapfenberg, Austria - Stadthalle

28 - Bochum, Germany - Turock Fest

November

3-5 - Toluca, Mexico - Hell and Heaven Open Air

December

9 - Effenaar/Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Meeting

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

28 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 02

29 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Central

Sodom are:

Tom Angelripper - bass, vocals

Yorck Segatz - guitars

Frank Blackfire - guitars

Toni Merkel - drums