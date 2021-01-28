SODOM Guitarist Featured On New TERRORDOME Album

Thrash metal maniacs from Poland, Terrordome, have revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming album, Straight Outta Smogtown, out on February 5 on CD/MC via Selfmadegod Record. A vinyl edition will follow later. Pre-order the album here.

The 14-song album includes lots of guests, including Frank Blackfire (Sodom, ex-Assassin), Manu Joker (Uganga, ex-Sarcofago), Jairo Vaz (Chaos Synopsis), Friggi Mad Beats (Chaos Synopsis, ex-Attomica) as well as Konrad Ramotowski (Untervoid, ex-Hate). Watch a video for the first single, "Possessed By Blyat", below.

The cover art was drawn by long time friend Marcin Bialkowski.

Tracklisting:

"Terrorizing The Nation As The Best Way To Thwart Shameful Schemes"

"Possessed By Blyat"

"Worried Again"

"Steel On The Road"

"Plastic Death"

"Your Personal Comfort Versus The Global Disaster"

"Desordem E Regresso"

"Into The Void"

"Ego-boost Downfall"

"Money Kills"

"Demolition"

"I Don't Care"

"Conspiracy"

"The Day They Left Their Graves"

"Possessed By Blyat" video: