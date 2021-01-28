SODOM Guitarist Featured On New TERRORDOME Album
January 28, 2021, an hour ago
Thrash metal maniacs from Poland, Terrordome, have revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming album, Straight Outta Smogtown, out on February 5 on CD/MC via Selfmadegod Record. A vinyl edition will follow later. Pre-order the album here.
The 14-song album includes lots of guests, including Frank Blackfire (Sodom, ex-Assassin), Manu Joker (Uganga, ex-Sarcofago), Jairo Vaz (Chaos Synopsis), Friggi Mad Beats (Chaos Synopsis, ex-Attomica) as well as Konrad Ramotowski (Untervoid, ex-Hate). Watch a video for the first single, "Possessed By Blyat", below.
The cover art was drawn by long time friend Marcin Bialkowski.
Tracklisting:
"Terrorizing The Nation As The Best Way To Thwart Shameful Schemes"
"Possessed By Blyat"
"Worried Again"
"Steel On The Road"
"Plastic Death"
"Your Personal Comfort Versus The Global Disaster"
"Desordem E Regresso"
"Into The Void"
"Ego-boost Downfall"
"Money Kills"
"Demolition"
"I Don't Care"
"Conspiracy"
"The Day They Left Their Graves"
"Possessed By Blyat" video: