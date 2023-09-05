SOEN Share Official Video For "Hallowed" Featuring Singer ELISA

Following the release of their new album Memorial, Soen have released the video for the new single, “Hollowed”, featuring vocals from acclaimed singer Elisa.

Memorial sees the band overall take a heavier approach to their craft but the new single, "Hollowed", is a hugely powerful and gushing ballad, which stands out as a powerful bridge across the album’s ten tracks. The song sees guitarist Cody Ford shine with an epic and intense Pink Floyd-tinged guitar solo, whilst tender vocals are traded throughout from singer and founding member Joel Ekelöf and Italian star Elisa.

Elisa has firmly established herself as a global superstar during her more than twenty-year career. Her collaboration with Ennio Morricone, "Ancora qui", was featured in Quentin Tarantino's film, Django Unchained and its Grammy nominated soundtrack album. Just some of her other achievements include her albums going triple platinum and collaborations with the likes of Muse, Imagine Dragons, Tina Turner and Pavarotti & Friends.

Ekelöf comments, “’Hollowed’ is a song about moving away from the place and persons that have been your home. It’s also the first time we ever have had a guest appearance on one of our albums and the turnout was more than successful. Elisa is such a talented singer and she truly made this song reach the emotional intensity that it deserves.”

Drummer and co-founding member Martin Lopez adds, “The message of the track is powerful and is about whether to make the decision of either leaving behind what once was a perfect harmony but has turned into dissonance, or to just stay there and maybe spend the rest of your life trying to revive something that is already dead.”

Never ones to take the restrained path, Soen face down the ills and ways of current society with a crisp, wounded venom that betrays their pain, anger and frustrations. Each guitar carries a greater serrated edge, each melody a richer heart, each lyric a soul and spleen venting definitive proclamation. At the same time, Soen’s unique blend of progression, aggression, and beauty shows more maturity than ever before.

Soen have been building up to this moment for years and now they’re here with Memorial, which is an inspiring modern hard rock classic.

Memorial is available as a Deluxe CD, 12” vinyl album in black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. Order here.

Memorial tracklisting:

"Sincere"

"Unbreakable"

"Violence"

"Fortress"

"Hollowed" (feat. Elisa)

"Memorial

"Incendiary"

"Tragedian"

"Icon"

"Vitals"

"Violence" video:

"Memorial" video:

"Unbreakable" video:

Following their incredible performances at this year’s summer festivals across Europe, Soen, completed by Lars Enok Åhlund (Keyboards and Guitar), Oleksii ‘Zlatoyar’ Kobel (Bass) and Cody Ford (Lead Guitar), will be heading out on their Memorial European tour, which will kick off in September in Odense, Denmark.

The band recently announced twenty-five new dates seeing them bring Memorial to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tour will kick-off in May 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Full list of confirmed dates, tickets, and additional information available here

Lineup:

Joel Ekelöf - Vocals

Martin Lopez - Drums

Lars Enok Åhlund - Keyboards and Guitar

Cody Ford - Lead Guitar

Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel - Bass

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)