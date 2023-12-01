SOILWORK Release "Kvicksilver" Digital Single

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And whereas many of us are dusting off old pictures and sentimental objects, and reminiscing, Swedish melodic death metal virtuosos, Soilwork, have dug up a different kind of trip down memory lane.

Today, the band digitally releases "Kvicksilver", a Swedish version of "Mercury Shadow" - released in 2002 on the band's fourth album, Natural Born Chaos.

Soilwork states: "Heres an old gem from the vaults! 'Kvicksilver' means 'mercury' in Swedish and somehow we decided to make a Swedish version of one of our songs during the recording of the Natural Born Chaos album, back in 2002 . We think it turned out pretty damn cool and definitely deserves to be shared with the world at this point. Enjoy 'Mercury Shadow' - all sung in Scanian dialect, we give you 'Kvicksilver'!"

Soilwork just released new European tour dates together with In Flames and Arch Enemy for autumn 2024. Under the moniker of the Rising From The North Tour, the band will tour thirteen countries, starting in the United Kingdom on October 3.

Soilwork is:

Björn "Speed" Strid - vocals

Simon Johansson - guitars

Sven Karlsson - keyboards

Sylvain Coudret - guitars

Bastian Thusgaard - drums

Rasmus Ehrnborn - bass