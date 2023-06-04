SOILWORK - Sledgehammer Bock Signature Beer Available Starting This Monday

Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork have checked in with the following update:

"Soilwork finally releases our own beer together with Snörsjö craft brewery / Heavy Metale. A light 6.0% beer that is perfect to drink with the barbecue, or maybe just have a few in good company at the festival campsite.

It can be ordered from Systembolaget from June 5 and will also be in the standard range in a handful of stores in southern Sweden. The stores are in: Markaryd, bylmhult, Ljungby, Osby, Broby, Olofström, Kristianstad, Hässleholm and Örkelljunga. Order here."

Poster by Carlos Del Olmo Holmberg

Photo - JN Lightning Photography