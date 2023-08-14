SOILWORK - Stabbing The Drama To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Red / Black Inkspot Vinyl; Now Available For Pre-Order

Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork have checked in with the following update:

"For the first time since its release in 2005, our sixth studio record, Stabbing The Drama, will be available again on limited edition vinyl on October 13th! Pre-order your copies here."

Tracklist:

"Stabbing the Drama"

"One with the Flies"

"Weapon of Vanity"

"The Crestfallen"

"Nerve"

"Stalemate"

"Distance"

"Observation Slave"

"Fate in Motion"

"Blind Eye Halo"

"If Possible"

Stabbing The Drama was released on February 28th, 2005 via Nuclear Blast label. For a time this was the last to feature long-time guitarist Peter Wichers, who left the band after the subsequent tour until rejoining in 2008.