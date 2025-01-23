SOILWORK Vocalist BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Guests On New BURIED REALM Single "Where The Armless Phantoms Glide, Pt. II"

Colorado’s Buried Realm, led by the talented Josh Dummer, is excited to announce the release of their new single, "Where The Armless Phantoms Glide, Pt. II". This single is a precursor to their eagerly awaited album, The Dormant Darkness, slated for release on April 4, 2025.

Josh: "'Where The Armless Phantoms Glide, Pt. II' marked the beginning of the album’s journey — a foundation upon which the rest of the material would grow. It began with a vision for gritty power metal vocals and 'spider-esque' riffing that seemed tailor-made for clean, commanding vocals. As the track evolved, it took a turn towards a darker, more cinematic tone, which led me to collaborate with Björn Strid, whose vocal style perfectly matched the transformed spirit of the music. The inclusion of Heikki’s powerful drumming and Francesco’s orchestral elements further enhanced the cinematic quality of the track."

The upcoming album, The Dormant Darkness, is not just a collection of songs but a showcase of global metal talent, featuring an impressive lineup of guest artists:

- Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork, Night Flight Orchestra) on tracks "Human Code" and "Where the Armless Phantoms Glide, Pt. II"

- Christian Älvestam (ex-Scar Symmetry) on tracks "Bloodline Artifice", "Futuristic Hollow Nation", "Jaws of the Abyss", and "The Dormant Darkness"

- Christopher Amott (ex-Arch Enemy / ex-Dark Tranquillity) on "Futuristic Hollow Nation"

- Daniel Freyberg (ex-Children Of Bodom) on "A Futile Endeavor"

-Dean Arnold (ex-Vital Remains) on "Bloodline Artifice"

- Francesco Ferrini (Fleshgod Apocalypse) with orchestration and additional synth across the album

- Gus G (Firewind, ex-Ozzy Osbourne) on "The Dormant Darkness"

- Heikki Saari (Finntroll) with drums throughout the album

- Per Nilsson (Scar Symmetry) on "Human Code"

The Dormant Darkness marks a significant milestone in the band's over a decade-long journey in the melodic death metal scene. This album, deeply personal and dynamic, showcases a blend of raw emotion and technical precision, with contributions from an impressive roster of guest artists, enhancing its complexity and reach.

Tracklist:

"Bloodline Artifice"

"Futuristic Hollow Nation"

"Human Code"

"A Futile Endeavor"

"Where the Armless Phantoms Glide, Pt. II"

"Ophidian Dreams"

"Jaws of the Abyss"

"The Dormant Darkness"