SOL INVICTO Featuring Members Of DEFTONES, CYPRESS HILL, SIKTH Announce Debut EP; First Single And Visualizer Out Now

Underground metal visionaries Sol Invicto, the dynamic project formed by producer/guitarist Richie Londres, Stephen Carpenter (Deftones), and Eric Bobo (Cypress Hill), are thrilled to announce the release of their long-awaited debut EP, Loosely Aware, dropping November 8.

Accompanying the announcement is the release of their first official single, "The Obvious Play ", alongside an official visualizer.

Fans can pre-save the EP here, stream the new track here, and watch the visualiser below.

Speaking on the EP, the band shares, "It’s been quite the journey to get this to the people, just a taste of what’s to come. "

After years of experimentation and anticipation, Sol Invicto is finally ready to reveal the first taste of what’s to come with single "The Obvious Play ", featuring guest vocals from Sean Plague of Plague To Pyres (who are signed to Londres and Carpenter’s independent label Omyac Records). The EP marks the project's first official release following their extremely rare, private double album Initium in 2017, a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years which was available only to members of their private club, Sol Invicto Comiti.

Loosely Aware showcases the band’s unique blend of furious riffs, razor-sharp lead guitar lines, industrial and electronic elements all infused with the percussive genius of Eric Bobo, drawing from the talents of Dan Foord (Sikth) on drums. The EP signals a bold new chapter for the band as they prepare to record a full-length metal album later this year. More on that coming soon. For now though, bask in the gloriously nasty, soul-crushingly heavy sounds of Sol Invicto’s "The Obvious Play " and get ready for Loosely Aware to drop on November 8th.

About Sol Invicto:

Sol Invicto is an underground metal powerhouse founded by producer/guitarist Richie Londres, alongside Stephen Carpenter of Deftones and Eric Bobo of Cypress Hill. Fusing heavy riffs, industrial beats, and Latin-infused percussion, the project has carved out its own unique space in the world of experimental metal.

The group initially blended Lo-Fi Industrial Drum & Bass with Carpenter’s crushing guitar work and Bobo’s dynamic percussion. As the sound evolved, Londres brought in Dan Foord from Sikth to take over on drums, pushing the band toward a more live, raw energy.

To date, Sol Invicto has released a single, exclusive double album titled Initium, a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years. Released in 2017 on limited edition signed vinyls, Initium remains a rare gem for members of the Sol Invicto Comiti and is currently unavailable to the public.

After starting work on new music in 2018, the group’s plans were delayed, but 2024 will finally see the first official release from Sol Invicto - the 3-track EP titled Loosely Aware, featuring vocals from Sean Plague of Plague To Pyres, a Norwegian/British noisecore band signed to Carpenter and Londres’s label, Omyac Records.

Loosely Aware is only the beginning for Sol Invicto. Waiting patiently to unleash their unique brand of heaviness into existence, they are now primed for global domination.

Loosely Aware is mixed by Adam "Nolly " Getgood (Periphery, Animals As Leaders). Mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Paradise Lost). Artwork by Kwonny.