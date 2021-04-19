SÓLSTAFIR Wins "Rock Album Of The Year" At Icelandic Music Awards

Season Of Mist congratulates Sólstafir on winning the "Best Rock Album Of 2020" category at the Icelandic Music Awards for their latest album, Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love. The Icelandic Music Awards (Íslensku Tónlistarverðlaunin) is seen as the Icelandic version of the Grammy's.

Katatonia recently announced that their co-headline tour with Sólstafir is confirmed for 2022. Tickets are on sale here.

Tour dates:

January

21 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamari

22 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

23 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Longhorn

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

30 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

February

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

4 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

5 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

7 - Madrid, Spain - Kapital

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

13 - Bristol, England - SWX

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

15 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’s Steelmill

17 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

18 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

19 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

20 - Paris, France - Trianon

22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

(Photo - Gaui H)