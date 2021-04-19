SÓLSTAFIR Wins "Rock Album Of The Year" At Icelandic Music Awards
April 19, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Season Of Mist congratulates Sólstafir on winning the "Best Rock Album Of 2020" category at the Icelandic Music Awards for their latest album, Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love. The Icelandic Music Awards (Íslensku Tónlistarverðlaunin) is seen as the Icelandic version of the Grammy's.
Katatonia recently announced that their co-headline tour with Sólstafir is confirmed for 2022. Tickets are on sale here.
Tour dates:
January
21 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamari
22 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo
23 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
25 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Longhorn
28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
30 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
February
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
4 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
5 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
7 - Madrid, Spain - Kapital
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
11 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town
12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz
13 - Bristol, England - SWX
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
15 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’s Steelmill
17 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
18 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
19 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
20 - Paris, France - Trianon
22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
23 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
(Photo - Gaui H)