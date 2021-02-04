SOMBRIA Release New Single / Video "Ballet Of Sadness"

Sombria is a dark, melancholic metal project formed by singer / songwriter Dimi De San, who works under the name Valentina Devin, and guitarist / composer Raven Seven. The band has an international line-up featuring members from Norway, Greece and Mexico. They released their debut album, Chirographon Dei, on November 27th, 2020 via Inverse Records.

They have released an official music video for "Ballet of Sadness". Check ot out below.

"'Ballet of Sadness' is a song that portrays the struggle, the pain, the beauty and divinity behind art. Being an artist is something that words can hardly describe. Giving your body and soul in exchange of mastering your precious gift, the only thing that gives you peace, serenity and purpose while at the same time breaks you down. This piece is dedicated to all the people who in spite all the odds persevere, commit to the fullest and never cease till they achieve the best, not only on their field but as humans as well."

Dimi De San’s music path started on 2012 with the formation of the band Caelestia which had been leading up to 2019. Then she decided to leave and join forces with Raven Seven creating Sombria .

Both musicians have worked with big names of the metal industry like Toni Lindgren from Fascination Street Studios and Fredrik Nordström, Bjorn "Speed" Strid of Soilwork, drummer Markus ‘’Makka’’ Freiwald of Sodom, and collaborated with big artists and directors like Seth Siro Anthon (Septicflesh, Paradise Lost, Moonspell) , Gogo Melone (Aeonian Sorrow) and Matthias Kolleg (Kreator, Lacrimosa).

Their live appearances are numerous appearing with important bands like Katatonia, Arch Enemy, Insomnium, Draconian among others, including Raven Seven's very succesfull collaborations at big metal festivals. Dimi's successful tour in 2019 with Norwegian Vulture Industries, Hellheim and Madder Mortem marked the beginning of Sombria as a life project.

Its main purpose apart from featuring music, acting and dancing is aiming to raise awareness - through their music, lyrics and performances - over many sensitive subjects like child poverty, environmental issues, equality, and also focusing on helping people in need as much as possible.

Chirographon Dei is Sombria's debut full length album consisting of nine songs, recorded, mixed and mastered by Raven Seven in his studio. All songs were composed by Raven Seven, the lyrics were written by Dimi De San.

Tracklist:

"Voyage Into Lethe"

"Black December"

"Sarcophagus Of Roses"

"Mirror Of God"

"Ballet Of Sadness"

"The Soul's Manuscript"

"Wine Of Lunacy"

"Penitence"

"Poem From The Dark Gardens"