SOMBRIA Release Official Video For Cover Of SCHILLER's "Tired"

Melancholic metal band Sombria released a new single and music video. The track is a cover of Schiller's "Tired" which is found on their Sehnsucht album.

The band comments: "Tired' is a unique and very powerful song originally created by Schiller, containing a dramatic and deeply emotional background. This is what we had in mind working on this song. Having a big respect towards Schiller’s music, we decided to bring this piece closer to our music genre, emphasizing the melancholy and the hidden 'sorrow' that surrounds it.

Also, we took the opportunity to add our own message through the music video, highlighting the sensation of agony and despair that so many of us meticulously hide for all kind of reasons. Our identity is our most sacred strength in life, it’s a shell hiding our self-esteem, individuality and qualities that is the reason we need to protect it, feel proud and flaunt it!

This video is dedicated to all the unique souls that feel oppressed and frightened to express themselves freely."

Sombria is a dark / melancholic metal project formed by singer/songwriter Dimi De San who works under the name Valentina Devin and guitarist/composer Raven Seven. The band has an international line-up featuring members from Norway, Greece & Mexico. Their critically acclaimed debut album. Chirographon Dei, was released on late 2020 by Finnish record label Inverse Records.

Chirographon Dei is Sombria's debut full length album consisting of nine songs, recorded, mixed and mastered by Raven Seven in his studio. All songs were composed by Raven Seven, the lyrics were written by Dimi De San.

Tracklist:

"Voyage Into Lethe"

"Black December"

"Sarcophagus Of Roses"

"Mirror Of God"

"Ballet Of Sadness"

"The Soul's Manuscript"

"Wine Of Lunacy"

"Penitence"

"Poem From The Dark Gardens"