SOMETIME IN FEBRUARY To Release Where Mountains Hide Album In March; Official "Palantir" Video Streaming

US-based rising instrumental progressive metallers, Sometime In February, are pleased to announce their upcoming new studio album. Where Mountains Hide will be released March 21 via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, this instrumental guitar trio present sophisticated yet accessible compositions that reveal a maturity beyond their brief time together as a band.

To celebrate the announcement, the band have also launched their latest single, "Palantir", accompanied by a brand-new video. Watch below.

The band comments of the album and single release: “We are so excited to announce our sophomore record, and our debut with InsideOutMusic, Where Mountains Hide. It’s been a long time in the making, our biggest accomplishment, and our boldest statement. Once we signed with the label, we knew we had to step up our game to keep up with the legendary names on their roster.

"Alongside this announcement comes our lead single, 'Palantir'. It was the first track written for our new album, and it sets the tone for the record as a whole. We feel it is the definitive sound for Sometime in February in our current state, and we are so excited for everyone to hear this single and the rest of the album, and for everyone to see it live in person very soon.”

Where Mountains Hide will be available as a Limited CD Digipak, Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl (both including bonus track) & as Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Palantir"

"Mourning Bird"

"The Bad Fight"

"Outside In"

"What Was Heard"

"What Was Said"

"Phantom Sea"

"Bury You"

"Homeworld I: Green Mountain"

"Homeworld II: Dislodged"

"Funeral House"

"There Is Nothing Here But Technology" (Bonus Track)

"Palantir" video:

"The Bad Fight" video:

In 2023, the band introduced themselves with their first single under InsideOut, titled "Hiding Place", which showcased their melodic approach. Now, with a full album of new material, Sometime In February presents 11 captivating tracks, from the fusion-metal opener "Palantir" to the progressive complexity of "Outside In" to the blues-infused, prog-metal closer "Funeral House".

Originally founded as an instrumental solo project for guitarist Tristan Auman in 2020, Sometime In February became a fully rounded prog rock trio with the addition of drummer Scott Barber and bassist Morgan Johnson after making the jump from studio to stage following the release of their EP Here Goes in 2021. The Carolina-based group has kept their foot on the gas ever since, touring throughout the Southeast US and releasing their follow-up, the debut LP There Goes, in 2023.

The trio’s connections extend into the progressive music world, featuring collaborations with Between the Buried And Me members Paul Waggoner and Dan Briggs. Tristan had been working for Waggoner in a local coffee shop. After getting to know Tristan, he went to see the band and was impressed by their live performance. He later invited Auman to fill in alongside Paul on BTBAM gigs. In return, Waggoner contributed to the track "The Bad Fight" and appeared in the music video. "I had a part open for him on the song," Auman recalls. "He sent over some ideas, and they were perfect, as expected."

Briggs added a unique touch, playing textural elements and additional instruments like mandolin, rather than bass. The BTBAM connection also extended to the album's mixing, handled by engineer Jamie King, who previously worked with Scott’s former band, Trees On Mars. "Tristan knew right away he wanted to work with Jamie, and I was all for it," Scott says. "Jamie was great in the studio with a positive vibe the whole time."

To enhance the album’s sound design, the band brought in Eric Guenther, keyboardist for The Contortionist. "We discussed sound design, and The Contortionist was at the top of our list," Morgan explains. "Eric was our first choice, and he was on board right away. He had seen Tristan on the BTBAM tour, and he elevated the entire project with his contributions."

For Tristan, Where Mountains Hide represents a step forward, with an uplifting and optimistic feel. "For this album, I wanted the songs to stand alone more, instead of making everything flow together like typical prog albums. But in the end, it naturally felt cohesive. The album has a grand and fantastical vibe, and with instrumental music, it can be challenging to create a specific atmosphere, but that's what I aimed for."