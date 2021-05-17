SOMNIATE Premier "In Bone Incorruptible" Music Video

Czech sophisticated black metal force, Somniate, have spawned a brand new video for the song "In Bone Incorruptible".The track is featured on the band's debut album, The Meyrinkian Slumber, available via Lavadome Productions and Cloven Hoof on CD/LP/MC/Digital formats.

Arcane visuals and the album concept were forged under the influence of Gustav Meyrink's esoteric novel Der Golem (1915). Video was produced by Zdeněk Klekner, the lead vocalist of the band.

The album's five tracks represent a sophisticated black metal flight above the esoteric plot of the writer´s masterpiece. A tale of searching for the ascension through identity shifts, alchemical concepts and suffering, all set in a distorted vision of Prague. Mixed and mastered at the infamous BST Studio (Aosoth, The Order of Apollyon, Totalitarian).

The iconography of the album's cover art was crafted by View From The Coffin:

Tracklisting:

“The Sleepless Stone”

“Rephaim”

“In Bone Incorruptible”

“A Penitentiary Triptych”

“Of Fragrance And Light”

“Of Fragrance And Light”:

Album stream: