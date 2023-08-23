Songwriter Blurted Out Random Phrase As A Joke And Gave PAT BENATAR Her Biggest Worldwide Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In 1983, at the height of MTV, #1 female rocker Pat Benatar took pop radio hostage with this explosive anthem, 'Love Is A Battlefield'. Today I sit down with the famous co-writer of this classic, Holly Knight. It started out when her legendary songwriting partner, Mike Champman, blurted out a weird title and then the two songwriters sat across from each other with a swimming pool between them and shot a paper airplane across the pool with each writing a line each time and flying it across until they finished the song. Luckily it didn’t fall in the pool! In the end, Holly felt one of the key lyrics sounded like a car commercial… the song certainly lived up to that magnitude as it became Pat Benatar’s signature hit and the video ruled MTV. The story is next."