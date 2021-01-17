SONS OF APOLLO - "We Have Yet To Discuss A New Album"

"MMXX turns one today, released January 17, 2020," begins Sons Of Apollo vocalist Jeff Scott Soto. "I couldn't be more excited for the world to hear this monster album and hit the road again in support of it."

"The fact that the album is named after one of the most challenging years of our generation is a bummer because I love every note of it... we have yet to discuss a new album, I believe, because there is unfinished touring business for MMXX, the album is still new for me!"

Playing alongside Jeff Scott Soto in Sons Of Apollo are former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy on drums and Derek Sherinian on keyboards, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses) on guitar, and Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) on bass.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video:

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)