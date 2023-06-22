SONS OF SILVER Feat. CANDLEBOX, SKILLET Members In The Studio Putting Final Touches On New Album To Be Released This Fall

Los Angeles-based Sons Of Silver are wrapping up writing and recording the songs for their upcoming new album to be released later this year.

For the new music, they have enlisted the help of multi-platinum producers/mixers/engineers Tim Palmer (Robert Plant, David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, U2) and John Fields (Soul Asylum, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Eat World).

“We’ve been holed up in our recording studio since the beginning of the year working on a bunch of new songs that we will be releasing later this year. We are so proud of the new music and can’t wait for everyone to hear it. We plan to hit the road in the fall in support of the new release. I can’t emphasize enough how much we’re looking forward to getting back in front of an audience night in and night out,” says frontman Pete Argyropoulos.

Along with singer and guitarist Argyropoulos, the band lineup includes backing vocalist and keyboardist Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet,) bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox,) with the new addition of drummer Marc Slutsky who has toured and/or recorded with Third Eye Blind, Goo Goo Dolls, Peter Murphy, and Todd Rundgren to name a few.

Stay tuned for further updates from the band.