SONS OF SILVER Feat. CANDLEBOX, SKILLET Members Premier Official Music Video For "Giving It Back"

Following the release of their latest song, "Giving It Back", Sons Of Silver are releasing the official video and a heart-to-heart conversation with music historian Matt Pinfield about the song and their upcoming new album, Runaway Emotions.

"I think Sons Of Silver’s music embodies the spirit and enduring elements of classic rock with a thoroughly modern twist and a flair for critical thinking, which is something the world certainly needs more of right now," shared Pinfield.

“Giving It Back” follows the release of their songs "Just Getting Started" and “Tell Me This.” Since the release of the new songs the band’s monthly Spotify listeners have surpassed 140k, and collectively exceeded over 450k streams to date.

Their debut full-length album, Runaway Emotions, out this fall, was self-produced by the band and mixed by renowned producer/engineer Tim Palmer (Robert Plant, David Bowie, U2). Runaway Emotions follows their EP releases, Doomsday Noises in 2020 and Ordinary Sex Appeal in 2022. Sons of Silver have secured three spots on the Billboard Active Rock Chart, and their songs have collectively accumulated over fifteen million views and streams.

In January of 2025, Sons of Silver will embark on a 22-city tour run with Myles Kennedy and Tim Montana. Dates below:

January

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

21 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

22 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

28 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

31 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

February

2 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

5 - Destin, FL - Club LA

7 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

8 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

12 - Denver, CO - Summit

14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

16 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

20 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Sons Of Silver comprises vocalist and guitarist Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG), drummer Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy, Tonic), keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox).