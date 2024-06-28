SONS OF SILVER Feat. CANDLEBOX, SKILLET Members Premier Official Music Video For "Giving It Back"
June 28, 2024, 7 minutes ago
Following the release of their latest song, "Giving It Back", Sons Of Silver are releasing the official video and a heart-to-heart conversation with music historian Matt Pinfield about the song and their upcoming new album, Runaway Emotions.
"I think Sons Of Silver’s music embodies the spirit and enduring elements of classic rock with a thoroughly modern twist and a flair for critical thinking, which is something the world certainly needs more of right now," shared Pinfield.
“Giving It Back” follows the release of their songs "Just Getting Started" and “Tell Me This.” Since the release of the new songs the band’s monthly Spotify listeners have surpassed 140k, and collectively exceeded over 450k streams to date.
Their debut full-length album, Runaway Emotions, out this fall, was self-produced by the band and mixed by renowned producer/engineer Tim Palmer (Robert Plant, David Bowie, U2). Runaway Emotions follows their EP releases, Doomsday Noises in 2020 and Ordinary Sex Appeal in 2022. Sons of Silver have secured three spots on the Billboard Active Rock Chart, and their songs have collectively accumulated over fifteen million views and streams.
In January of 2025, Sons of Silver will embark on a 22-city tour run with Myles Kennedy and Tim Montana. Dates below:
January
17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
18 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
21 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
22 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
28 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
31 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
February
2 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
3 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
5 - Destin, FL - Club LA
7 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
8 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall
11 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
12 - Denver, CO - Summit
14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
16 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
20 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Sons Of Silver comprises vocalist and guitarist Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG), drummer Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy, Tonic), keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox).