SONS OF SILVER Feat. CANDLEBOX, SKILLET Members Releases New Song And Backstory Video For “Giving It Back”

Sons Of Silver add to their rock n' roll credentials with the release of "Giving It Back," an intimate and simmering rocker with lyrics that hold out an olive branch of hope while voicing frustration with a world descending into apathy in the face of tyranny. Stream here.

Sons Of Silver comprises vocalist and guitarist Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG), drummer Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy, Tonic), keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox).

“‘Giving It Back’ took a few revisions to get right, and it was well worth the effort. It’s one of our favorites on the album because the music serves the message: we’re slowly giving away the freedoms our ancestors sacrificed so much to win. It’s unintended serendipity that the single should be released on Flag Day,” shares frontman Argyropoulos.

The Backstory video was shot at Mates Rehearsal by Mike Ansbach and narrated by the band.

“Giving It Back” follows the release of their songs "Just Getting Started" and “Tell Me This.” Since the release of the new songs the band’s monthly Spotify listeners have surpassed 140k, and collectively exceeded over 450k streams to date.

All three songs offer a taste of what’s to come from their upcoming full-length album, Runaway Emotions. Due out this fall, the album was self-produced by the band and mixed by renowned producer/engineer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Robert Plant, David Bowie, and U2. “We feel so fortunate to have Tim mix the record. He understood what we were trying to convey with the recordings and took each song to a new level,” said keyboardist and engineer Kabler.

Runaway Emotions follows their EP releases, Doomsday Noises in 2020 and Ordinary Sex Appeal in 2022. Sons of Silver have secured three spots on the Billboard Active Rock Chart, and their songs have collectively accumulated over fifteen million views and streams. With their potent rock sound, seasoned musicianship, and growing acclaim, Sons of Silver is a band to watch.