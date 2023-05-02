SONS ON FIRE Release Official Music Video For “Collapse”

Sons ON Fire have released the official music video for single "Collapse." The single was produced and mixed by Joe Marlett (Blink 182, Switchfoot, Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age).

“We feel this is the most wide appealing most commercial song we’ve written. It sheds a light on life’s everyday problems and how suicide is not the answer. Everybody has their own problems and issues and we just want everyone to know that help is just a phone call away. You are not alone," says the band's drummer Bill Nychay.

San Diego's own Sons ON Fire has quickly become known to fans around the world as a band bound and determined to make its mark among the heavy hitters of modern rock. You could hear it as their first singles "Faded" and "Just A Man" (Pavement Music) tore up the charts for almost a full year and they have now reloaded with the addition of vocal heavyweight Josh Marin and guitarist Shawn Morgan (formerly of Papercut Massacre/Wind-Up Records) along with founding members Trevor Edwards, Bill Nychay and JK MCKinney aka Johnny Fingerz (both formerly of Kicking K8/Crash Music/EMI).

This lethal combo has created a synergy resulting in an amazing new partnership with Curtain Call Records, huge performances (Puddle of Mudd, Trapt, Tommy Vext, Black Top Mojo and Saving Abel) and culminated with the release of their first single “Rise”; an anthem for everyone looking to “Get Up and Rise” over whatever is keeping you from moving forward in life. The band has had tons of experience performing with heavy hitters Disturbed, Stone Sour, Seether, Black Label Society and many more. They are influenced by the likes of Sevendust, Motley Crue, Jimi Hendrix, Staind, Chevelle and Three Days Grace.

Show dates:

June

9 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar

10 – Unity, WI – Monster Hall Music Fest

September

10 – Post Falls, ID – Cruisers Bar and Grill

December

2 – San Antonio, TX – Fitzgerald’s