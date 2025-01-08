SOPHIE LLOYD On PINK FLOYD Legend DAVID GILMOUR - "Before Studying His Playing, There Wasn't That Much Feel Behind My Music"

Speaking with Guitar World, British guitarist Sophie Lloyd revealed how Pibnk Floyd legend, David Gilmour, played an important role in shifting her perspective on what makes an exceptional guitarist

Lloyd: "I was never really that into Pink Floyd growing up. I knew 'Another Brick In The Wall' and stuff, but I never really delved into them until I decided I wanted to do a shred version of 'Comfortably Numb' on my YouTube channel. Before studying his playing, I was doing a lot of like, 'Look at all the notes I can play, look how fast I can play!' and there wasn't that much feel behind my music, I think. That was a really pivotal point in my playing where I kind of switched from wanting to play all the notes and show everyone what I can do to like, 'No, I want to serve the song.' I want to create an emotion and a feeling and a story. That really came from him. Now I try to allow breathing space like he does, and create a sense of emotion."

Read the complete story here.

Guitar World's full interview with Sophie Lloyd will be published later this month.

Get tickets for Sophie Lloyd's January 16 show at Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, California, here.

Sophie's debut album, Imposter Syndrome, is available via her own Autumn Records. The album is available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

“Won’t You Come” video:

"Judge And Jury" video:

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: