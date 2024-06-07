SOPHIE LLOYD Performs Shred Version Of LYNYRD SKYNYRD Classic "Freebird"; Debut Live Show Sells Out In Under 5 Minutes, Venue Upgraded

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd (Machine Gun Kelly), recently announced her first official live show, on October 17 at The Camden Assembly in London.

Sophie has since issued the following update: "Guys 😭 We sold out in under 5 minutes!!! 🤯 Thank you so so so much!!!!! I was not expecting that much demand!! We have now upgraded to Camden's The Underworld! So don't miss out! Grab your tickets while you can!"

Get tickets here.

Meanwhile, Sophie has shared her shred version of Lynyrd Skynrd's "Freebird". Watch the video below:



