SOPHIE LLOYD Recaps Her First Ever Headline Show; Video

Guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, has shared the video below, recapping her first ever headline show.

Says Sophie: "Thanks to everyone who came down to allow me to shred your faces off at my first ever headlined sold out show at the amazing Underworld in Camden, London!" 🎸

Sophie recently dropped her latest music for “Won’t You Come” with Marisa Rodriguez of Marisa And The Moths. The track is taken from her Imposter Syndrome album, out now.

Sophie's debut album, Imposter Syndrome, is available via her own Autumn Records. The album is available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Judge And Jury" video:

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: