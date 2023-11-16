SOPHIE LLOYD Talks Debut Solo Album - "Hearing The Voices Of My Childhood On The Tracks Has Just Been A Surreal Experience" (Video)

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, released her debut album, Imposter Syndrome,via her own Autumn Records on November 10th. She discussed the making of the album with Ultimate Guitar as part of their On The Record series. Check out the interview below.

UG: Is there a riff or a solo, or a song that you're most proud of or that you're most excited about?

Lloyd: "All of them mean so much to me in different ways. This was always an album I said that I wrote for my 15-year-old self. So it's quite like a retrospective album, and it's one that I wrote for that girl who was a bit of an outcast. She just knew she loved music, and she loved all of these artists."

"I had so many posters on my wall of people that are on this album, like Lzzy Hale. I was the biggest Halestorm fan. Me and my mom would sing Halestorm in the car on the way to school. Chris Robertson from Black Stone, Cherry Michael Starr, all of these people — I had their albums on my walls."

"So hearing their voices, that were the voices of my childhood, on the tracks that they're on has just been such a surreal experience. I'd say, especially the Lzzy Hale song. 'Impostor Syndrome', the title song on the album, the lyrics of that song mean a lot to me, and me and Lzzy got together, and we had this really deep, really healing chat for me that kind of validated my feelings about everything."

"And it was just really cool to have one of your heroes talk to you about that. And then she wrote that beautiful song which kind of put everything I thought into words. So that song is very special to my heart."

To coincide with the release of Imposter Syndrome, Lloyd released an official video for "Judge And Jury" featuring Theory Of A Deadman vocalist Tyler Connolly on the same day. It can be viewed below.

Imposter Syndrome is available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: