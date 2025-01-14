SOPHIE LLOYD To Go Forward With Whisky A Go Go Concert This Thursday; A Portion Of Proceeds To Benefit Los Angeles Fire Department Fund

British guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, has issued the following update in regards to her first-ever US solo show, scheduled for Thursday, January 16, at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California:

"Like most of the world, I have watched, with horror, the fires ravaging LA over the last week. We have witnessed unprecedented destruction across a city so beloved by so many.

"It feels very strange to be discussing our gig when people are experiencing so much loss and pain right now. But I have had a lot of people asking about the status of our show on Thursday, January 16th, at The Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood.

"Things are changing very quickly, but at this time, we have decided to go forward with the show. Everything will go ahead as planned including all the VIP experiences. Safety is our first priority so we will continue to monitor the situation and update you if there are any changes .

"The incredible loss the people of LA have experienced in the past week is unfathomable, but throughout it all, it’s been overwhelming to see the acts of kindness and selflessness the community are displaying in times of such devastation.

"The show will go ahead, if nothing else to recognise the resilience of the people of LA and maybe provide a small distraction to the pain people may be feeling, while trying to help in whatever small way I can.

"We will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the merchandise sold at the gig, and $5 from each remaining ticket sold, to the Los Angeles Fire Department Fund. In addition to this, I will be auctioning off one of my signature Kiesel Guitars that I use at the show to raise funds for a charity close to my heart, @pasadenahumane in LA, which is an animal shelter that has taken in over 400 animals from the fires, many injured and in urgent need of medical supplies. I will post more details on this after the show.

"If you are have been affected by the fires and are in need of clothes, food or supplies you can head down to @thewhiskyagogo Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week to get anything you need.

"To the people of Los Angeles - my heart is with you, my soul is with you, and I am with you, and I look forward to rocking out with you guys." 🖤