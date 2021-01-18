SORCERESS OF SIN Release "Empyre Of Stones" Lyric Video

UK metal band, Sorceress Of Sin, have released a lyric video for "Empyre of Stones", the track is taken from their debut album Mirrored Revenge, which was released on November 27, 2020. Watch the video below.

Sorceress Of Sin is an up-tempo, fast paced melodic power metal band of original and constantly morphing quality material up to that of a world class standard. The music capitalizes on dynamic tempo changes, searing guitar riffs, dynamic bass lines and animalistic vocals. Sorceress Of Sin deliver emotion and meaning with every track and writing music together is the sole passion of each member of this exciting and driven band.

Mirrored Revenge was produced and mixed by Tom Maclean (Haken, To-Mera, Psion) at Twelve Tone Studios. The artwork was made by GazJackson of Sinister Arts.

Tracklisting:

"Vixen Of Virtue"

"Multifaceted Survival"

"Mirrored Revenge"

"Wicked Distortion"

"Splintered Shard"

"Aradia"

"Echoes Of Existence"

"Parallel Lies"

"Cold Carnality"

"Empyre Of Stones"

"Empyre Of Stones" lyric video:

Sorceress Of Sin is:

Lisa Skinner – Vocals

Constantine Kanakis – Guitars

Paul Skinner – Drums

Topher O’Meagher – Bass (ex Gehitka)

Tom Maclean – Bass, Orchestral Backing