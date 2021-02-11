SORIZON Reveals Video For Title Track From Upcoming Album, Thanatos Rising

Southern California progressive metal quintet Sorizon has revealed a new video for the gut-punching title track from their upcoming third full-length album, Thanatos Rising.

“‘Thanatos Rising’ is about fixation with death, it overtaking your thoughts and not being able to escape the worry and fear of the unknown,” says vocalist Keith McIntosh.

Adds guitarist and video director Dr. Danny Mann, “There is tension and pain in the sound, so my working titles were ‘Torture’ and ‘Third Circle Of Hell’. I wanted the chugs to be extra powerful, taking some inspiration from Opeth and Gojira.”

The themes of Thanatos Rising resonate with the state of the world: death, fear of the unknown and the hope of renewal. Thanatos Rising brings Sodrizon's peak of songwriting and critically acclaimed production. Sorizon began building momentum for Thanatos Rising throughout 2020 by releasing eight singles from the upcoming album on all major online music platforms.

Thanatos Rising, featuring powerful artwork painted by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sodom, Havok), is scheduled for release digitally and on limited edition blood red and black galaxy vinyl on February 26. Music samples and pre-orders are available via Sorizon’s Bandcamp page.

Thanatos Rising tracklisting:

"Descending Into Darkness"

"Thanatos Rising"

"A Distant Echo"

"Lost In A Dream"

"Eternity’s Door"

"Prisoner To Yourself"

"Hidden Evils"

"Imminent Contact"

"Destined For Despair"

"Awaken To This Light"

"Virtual Deception"

"Worth And Wisdom"

"Imminent Contact":

"Destined For Despair":

"Lost In A Dream":

(Photo - Karina Diane Concert Photography)