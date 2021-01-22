SOULFLY Enter The Studio To Record New Album; Photos

Metal icons, Soulfly, have entered the studio to record their follow-up to their 2018 release, Ritual. For the twelfth album, the band is working with producer Arthur Rizk (Cavalera Conspiracy, Power Trip, Code Orange) at Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Arizona.

Max Cavalera comments, "I’ve been working on this record with my son, Zyon, since June of last year. We are in the studio now with producer Arthur Rizk, creating a really wild record. Expect the unexpected! No rules, no limits, not holding anything back, just pure Soulfly!”

The as-of-yet-untitled-record is tentatively scheduled for a late 2021 release via Nuclear Blast Records. Stay tuned for more updates.